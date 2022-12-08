Rugby league agent believes Rohan Smith’s strategy at Leeds Rhinos is a ‘big gamble’

RUGBY league agent Craig Harrison believes that Rohan Smith’s strategy at Leeds Rhinos has been a ‘big gamble’ that not many people realise.

Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has praised Smith as been a breath of fresh air in the UK top flight, but also feels that his recruitment policy will lead to added pressure on the former Norths Devils boss.

Smith has brought in the likes of Justin Sangare from Toulouse Olympique, Luis Roberts from the Leigh Leopards, James McDonnell from the Wigan Warriors, Leon Ruan from Doncaster, Toby Warren from York as well as Derrell Olpherts and Nene MacDonald.

This is now the Australian’s ‘team’ as opposed to the one left by Richard Agar early on in 2022 when Smith took the Leeds job.

And that will lead to greater pressure, according to Harrison.

“If they get beat, Rohan will feel a different type of pressure,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money UK TV podcast. “We all want Rohan to do something amazing because he’s a breath of fresh air.

“He’s not done it easy in terms of recruitment, he’s not gone ‘I want these marquee players’ or gone out and spent £200k or £300k.

“He’s done something that’s so brave that he could be the next statue up at the ground if it works! I don’t think people realise how big of a gamble it has been.”

Harrison also believes that the departing Liam Sutcliffe didn’t get the credit he deserved at the Rhinos.

“Sutty will be missed, he was a better player than what everyone gave him credit for. He was a year off his testimonial, he didn’t get the toffee he deserved since making his debut as a 17 year old. He’s played in every position.”