Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley names just four of the same players that thrashed Hull FC in squad to take on Wigan Warriors

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has named just four players that thrashed Hull FC last weekend in his 21-man squad ahead of the club’s Super League clash with Wigan Warriors Thurdday night.

The Red Devils have confirmed a spot in the playoffs with one game to spare, but there’s still plenty on the line for both teams on Thursday evening.

Wigan need two points to secure a second consecutive League Leaders Shield, whilst Salford could earn a home eliminator play-off tie with victory.

However, a Salford triumph has been made all the more difficult with a vastly changed side.

Alongside some returning first-team players like Adam Sidlow and Amir Bourouh, there’s a number of Salford reserves players in there such as Charlie McCurrie.

Jamie Pye and Kai Morgan have also been recalled from their loans at Barrow Raiders and Halifax Panthers, respectively.

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has named a 21-man squad for our trip to @WiganWarriorsRL! ⚔️ — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) September 17, 2024

