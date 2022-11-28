17 Leeds Rhinos players seemingly reveal 2023 Super League squad numbers as ex-Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors link up with new club

IT’S that time of year when pre-season is in full swing for the majority of Super League sides following a bruising 2022 season.

Among those back in are the Leeds Rhinos with a number of new signings swelling the ranks at Headingley for the 2023 season.

Luke Hooley has joined from Batley Bulldogs, Luis Roberts from the Championship, Sam Lisone from the Gold Coast Titans, Derrell Olpherts from Castleford Tigers, Leon Ruan from Doncaster and James McDonnell from Wigan Warriors.

Now, Hooley and Olpherts look to have been given their squad numbers for 2023 if their pictures of pre-season training on Instagram are anything to go by.

In recent weeks, a number of Rhinos players have pictured on the club’s social media accounts with Hooley the latest to post over the weekend.

His training gear is clearly showing the number 21 which points to the number that the former Batley man will be wearing in 2023.

Other numbers and names that have already been pictured:

3 Harry Newman

5 Ash Handley

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

14 Jarrod O’Connor

16 Derrell Olpherts

18 Tom Holroyd

21 Luke Hooley

20 Morgan Gannon

22 Sam Walters

23 Liam Tindall

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

27 Toby Warren

28 Max Simpson

29 Jack Sinfield