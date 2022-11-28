Wakefield Trinity’s impressive stadium redevelopment continues as Super League club posts photos

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s impressive stadium redevelopment is continuing with the Super League club posting photos on their official Twitter account this morning.

With the East Stand already being knocked down midway through the 2022 Super League season, work has been ongoing for a number of months now and the results are huge to say the least.

Whilst the East Stand looks unrecognisable, there has also been a new pitch laid as well as a big new TV screen for when live matches are broadcast from Belle Vue.

A glorious Monday morning at Belle Vue where work continues on the Be Well Support Stadium. 😁#UpTheTrin ⚜ pic.twitter.com/5yn05Lcf7p — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) November 28, 2022

With the takeover of IMG now complete, Super League clubs are doing their utmost to be recognised by the new company as being able to achieve Category A licenses.

In doing so, they would achieve immunity from relegation with the rest set to fight it out as Grade B and C license-holders amidst pressure from Championship clubs wanting to reach Super League.

For Trinity, their redevelopment is a massive step in the right direction.