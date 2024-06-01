Wests Tigers halfback Jayden Sullivan attracting attention from Super League club

WESTS TIGERS halfback Jayden Sullivan is reportedly attracting attention from Hull FC.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, when analysing the news round-up on Sky Sports’ fixture between St Helens and Catalans Dragons, named the Black and Whites as favourites to sign the 22-year-old livewire.

The 22-year-old has played seven games for the Tigers in 2024, but was behind Lachlan Galvin and Aidan Sezer before both halfbacks suffered injuries.

Sullivan also registered 27 appearances for the Dragons over a four-year spell after debuting in 2019.

The Black and Whites are in desperate need of a new halfback for 2025 with Fa’amanu Brown departing the club earlier in the year and Morgan Smith favouring hooker as his number one position.

Meanwhile, Ben Reynolds joined Hull on loan from Hull KR, whilst Jake Trueman has just returned from a serious injury.

