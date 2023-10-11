Warrington Wolves star George Williams sees ban doubled for frivolous appeal

WARRINGTON WOLVES star George Williams has seen his ban doubled for a frivolous appeal.

That now means that the halfback will sit out the first two England Tests against Tonga later this month after an Operational Rules Tribunal found his questioning of a Grade B Shoulder Charge to be frivolous.

Williams will be free from suspension for the final Test at Headingley on November 4.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.