2024 Magic Weekend discussions still taking place as Super League concept still under debate

THE 2024 Magic Weekend is still yet to be confirmed with discussions taking place in order to thrash out a decision before the release of the fixture list later this month.

Introduced back in 2007, the Super League Magic Weekend has been a concept fully backed by the rugby league fraternity, with the venue at St James’ Park in Newcastle adopted as its current spiritual home.

The event in 2023 took part in June as a way of spreading the big events across the season, with the Challenge Cup Final in August and the Super League Grand Final in October.

However, with plans to move the Challenge Cup Final to Saturday June 8, the Magic Weekend will be moved to August, potentially interfering with Newcastle United’s football schedule.

That is what, League Express understands, is creating the biggest obstacle to overcome as things stand with original plans to shelve the Magic Weekend overturned by new stakeholders IMG after club and fan opposition.

That being said, Newcastle are still in the driving seat to host the concept again in 2024.

