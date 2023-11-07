Ex-Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos man Blake Austin leaves the UK and Super League

BLAKE AUSTIN has confirmed he is leaving the UK to return to his native Australia after failing to agree a deal with a northern hemisphere club.

Austin left Leeds Rhinos towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season to link up with rivals Castleford Tigers.

The halfback helped the Tigers stave off relegation with Austin being offered a new deal at The Jungle.

However, nothing was forthcoming with the 32-year-old also being linked with Featherstone Rovers and Salford Red Devils.

And now him and his family have left the UK for Australia.

“Today we booked our container to fly our things back to Australia, shattered to be leaving a little sooner then we hoped, but getting the kids home to settle in to life back home is exciting, disappointed we fell a couple months short of getting our citizenship in this great country.

“Not sure what’s next, but that brings excitement, grateful for all the memories and friends we’ve met along the way, yous know who yous are. Austin’s out.”

