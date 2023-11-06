Ex-London Broncos hooker Chad Randall appointed assistant coach at top flight rugby league side

FORMER London Broncos hooker Chad Randall has been appointed as an assistant coach at a top flight rugby league side.

After retiring at the end of the 2013 Super League season, Randall made his way into coaching and has now been appointed to Cameron Ciraldo’s coaching staff at the Canterbury Bulldogs side in the NRL.

Randall played eight seasons in the capital, registering 48 tries – as well as a solitary drop goal – in 197 appearances, becoming a cult hero with the Broncos.

The hooker began his career with the Northern Eagles in 2002 before making the move to the Manly Sea Eagles where he played 53 times before moving to London in 2006.

The Bulldogs themselves will be hoping for an improved season in 2024 following yet another disappointing year under new boss Ciraldo.

