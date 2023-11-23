Hull KR fans given early short straw with three Thursday night Super League fixtures in opening four rounds

THERE will be just ten Thursday night Super League fixtures during the 2024 season.

Thursday night will see a live Super League game in six of the opening seven rounds before just five in the next eight rounds.

As things stand, there are no Thursday night clashes beyond round 15 due to the fact that Sky Sports’ picks only currently go up to round 15, whilst Hull KR have been allocated the opening three Thursday night slots.

Here are all the Thursday night clashes in full:

Thursday 15 February – Round One

Hull FC vs Hull KR

Thursday 22 February – Round Two

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Thursday 7 March – Round Four

Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Thursday 14 March – Round Five

Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors

Thursday 28 March – Round Six

Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

Thursday 4 April – Round Seven

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

Thursday 25 April – Round Nine

St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants

Thursday 2 May – Round Ten

Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons

Thursday 9 May – Round Eleven

Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR

Thursday 20 June – Round Fifteen

Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR

