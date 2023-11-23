Hull KR fans given early short straw with three Thursday night Super League fixtures in opening four rounds

THERE will be just ten Thursday night Super League fixtures during the 2024 season.
Thursday night will see a live Super League game in six of the opening seven rounds before just five in the next eight rounds.
As things stand, there are no Thursday night clashes beyond round 15 due to the fact that Sky Sports’ picks only currently go up to round 15, whilst Hull KR have been allocated the opening three Thursday night slots.
Here are all the Thursday night clashes in full:
Thursday 15 February – Round One
Hull FC vs Hull KR
Thursday 22 February – Round Two
Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
Thursday 7 March – Round Four
Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves
Thursday 14 March – Round Five
Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors
Thursday 28 March – Round Six
Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos
Thursday 4 April – Round Seven
Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
Thursday 25 April – Round Nine
St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants
Thursday 2 May – Round Ten
Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons
Thursday 9 May – Round Eleven
Warrington Wolves vs Hull KR
Thursday 20 June – Round Fifteen
Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR
