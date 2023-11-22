2024 Super League Round One fixtures confirmed as Hull FC-Hull KR derby stands out

THE Super League Round One fixtures have been announced with the Hull derby the standout fixture on Thursday 15 February.

The 2024 Super League kicks off when Hull FC host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night, with Leeds Rhinos hosting Salford Red Devils on Friday February 16.

St Helens will also host newly-promoted London Broncos on the Friday before Castleford Tigers take on Wigan Warriors at The Jungle on Saturday February 17.

Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves round off the weekend on Saturday evening.

