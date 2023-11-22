The Super League club who will get a bye round due to Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge commitments

LAST NIGHT, Super League clubs announced their first and second fixtures of the 2024 season.

Amongst those fixtures, Hull KR and Hull FC kick off the first round of the 2024 Super League season with a derby at the MKM Stadium whilst reigning champions Wigan Warriors travel to Castleford Tigers.

However, Wigan’s second round game is notably absent from the fixture list with that fixture initially being scheduled with Salford Red Devils.

That game would have taken place on Saturday 24 February with the World Club Challenge likely to take place on Friday 23 February instead.

Of course, that will mean that Wigan and Salford will have to replay their rescheduled fixture later on in the season.

