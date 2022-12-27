Wigan Warriors name 2023 Super League squad numbers as John Bateman’s replacement revealed

WIGAN WARRIORS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.
29 players have been given Wigan first-team jerseys for next year, with Liam Marshall (5), Cade Cust (6), Brad Singleton (8), Sam Powell (9), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Kaide Ellis (15) all retaining their respective numbers from last season.
New signings Toby King (3) and Jake Wardle (4) have been given their squad numbers.
Jai Field takes number one after a superb year in 2022 with Bevan French being given the number two.
Morgan Smithies will take the vacated number 13 shirt for the new season, with John Bateman leaving the Warriors.
Liam Byrne (10), Ethan Havard (16), Kai Pearce-Paul (17), Joe Shorrocks (19), Brad O’Neill (22), Abbas Miski (23), Logan Astley (24), Alex Sutton (25), Junior Nsemba (27), Zach Eckersley (28) and Ramon Silva (30) have all been given new squad numbers. Tom Forber (29) also joins the squad.
The squad numbers in full:
1. Jai Field
2. Bevan French
3. Toby King
4. Jake Wardle
5. Liam Marshall
6. Cade Cust
7. Harry Smith
8. Brad Singleton
9. Sam Powell
10. Liam Byrne
11. Willie Isa
12. Liam Farrell
13. Morgan Smithies
14. Mike Cooper
15. Kaide Ellis
16. Ethan Havard
17. Kai Pearce-Paul
18. Wigan Warriors Fans
19. Joe Shorrocks
20. Patrick Mago
21. Iain Thornley
22. Brad O’Neill
23. Abbas Miski
24. Logan Astley
25. Alex Sutton
26. Harvie Hill
27. Junior Nsemba
28. Zach Eckersley
29. Tom Forber
30. Ramon Silva