Wigan Warriors name 2023 Super League squad numbers as John Bateman’s replacement revealed

WIGAN WARRIORS have revealed their squad numbers for the 2023 Super League season.

29 players have been given Wigan first-team jerseys for next year, with Liam Marshall (5), Cade Cust (6), Brad Singleton (8), Sam Powell (9), Willie Isa (11), Liam Farrell (12) and Kaide Ellis (15) all retaining their respective numbers from last season.

New signings Toby King (3) and Jake Wardle (4) have been given their squad numbers.

Jai Field takes number one after a superb year in 2022 with Bevan French being given the number two.

Morgan Smithies will take the vacated number 13 shirt for the new season, with John Bateman leaving the Warriors.

Liam Byrne (10), Ethan Havard (16), Kai Pearce-Paul (17), Joe Shorrocks (19), Brad O’Neill (22), Abbas Miski (23), Logan Astley (24), Alex Sutton (25), Junior Nsemba (27), Zach Eckersley (28) and Ramon Silva (30) have all been given new squad numbers. Tom Forber (29) also joins the squad.

The squad numbers in full:

1. Jai Field

2. Bevan French

3. Toby King

4. Jake Wardle

5. Liam Marshall

6. Cade Cust

7. Harry Smith

8. Brad Singleton

9. Sam Powell

10. Liam Byrne

11. Willie Isa

12. Liam Farrell

13. Morgan Smithies

14. Mike Cooper

15. Kaide Ellis

16. Ethan Havard

17. Kai Pearce-Paul

18. Wigan Warriors Fans

19. Joe Shorrocks

20. Patrick Mago

21. Iain Thornley

22. Brad O’Neill

23. Abbas Miski

24. Logan Astley

25. Alex Sutton

26. Harvie Hill

27. Junior Nsemba

28. Zach Eckersley

29. Tom Forber

30. Ramon Silva