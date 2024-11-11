34 rugby league teams to make up first round of the 2025 Challenge Cup

THIRTY-FOUR grassroots teams will comprise the draw for the first round of the 2025 Challenge Cup.

Fifteen of those sides are from the National Conference League (twelve in the Premier Division and three from Division One).

The Southern Conference League provides four entrants (champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Eastern Rhinos, London Chargers and Wests Warriors) while Ireland, Scotland and Wales have one each in, respectively, Longhorns, Edinburgh Eagles and Aberavon Fighting Irish.

The Army, the Royal Navy, the RAF and Great Britain Police will also go into the hat when the draws for rounds one and two are made in Goole (whose new League One side enter the second round) on Monday, December 2.

Teams from the NCL’s top flight are champions Hunslet ARLFC, Dewsbury Moor, Leigh Miners Rangers, Lock Lane, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, Thatto Heath (also BARLA National Cup winners), Waterhead Warriors, Wath Brow Hornets, West Bowling, West Hull and York Acorn. Crosfields, Ince Rose Bridge and Oulton Raiders enter from Division One.

Other clubs included are Maryport (Cumberland), Mirfield (Pennine League), Telford Raiders (Midlands League and Harry Jepson Trophy winners) and the Yorkshire Men’s League’s Doncaster Toll Bar and Stanley Rangers. Blackbrook, Haresfinch and Orrell St James represent the North West Men’s League.

First-round ties will be played on the weekend of January 11-12.

Championship and League One sides (minus Toulouse) will enter the competition on January 25-26 for the second round – which will be drawn at the same time on December 2.

The twelve Super League teams join in the third round, on February 8-9, with that draw to be held in mid-January before the second round takes place.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast