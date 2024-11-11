Super League exit “could be on the cards” for Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald despite “happy” admission

A Super League exit “could be on the cards” for Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald despite him admitting he is “happy” at the Lancashire club.

Macdonald has been linked with a move back to the NRL for a number of weeks after revealing he was keen for a move back home during Papua New Guinea’s Pacific Championship campaign.

And, following PNG’s 54-12 loss to New Zealand in the promotion-relegation decider at the weekend, Macdonald was once more asked about his future.

This time, the 30-year-old doubled down on his interest.

“It (a move to the NRL) could be on the cards but I’m happy at Salford as well,” Macdonald told NRL.com when asked about his future. “They’ve looked after me and have great coaching staff.

“You always want to play NRL, it’s always in the back of your mind, but I’m happy at the moment so we’ll see what happens.”

Following the disappointing end to a wonderful competition for the Kumuls, Macdonald is keen to see rugby league grow even more in PNG.

“The country loves rugby league,” Macdonald continued. “There’s the NRL bid and there’s so many good things coming from the Papua New Guinea side.

“I think it’s great for the country that we’re doing well and it’s only going to help the game and grow the game and hopefully it keeps broadening across seas.”

