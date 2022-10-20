54 NRL off-contract stars that could interest Super League clubs

WITH the off-season recruitment in full swing, Super League clubs are looking both domestically and abroad for new blood.

The likes of Josh McGuire and Tex Hoy will be making the move to Super League for 2023 – joining Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively – whilst a number of NRL stars remain off-contract.

Could these 54 NRL stars pique the interest of any Super League clubs?

Brisbane Broncos

Ryan James, Albert Kelly, Keenan Palasia, Tyrone Roberts, Jake Turpin

Canberra Raiders

Matt Frawley

Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Cook, Matt Doorey, Reece Hoffman, Tui Katoa, Jackson Topine, Brandon Wakeham

Cronulla Sharks

Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham, Mawene Hiroti, Franklin Pele, Jenson Taumoepeau

Manly Sea Eagles

Morgan Boyle, Andrew Davey, Kurt De Luis, Martin Taupau

Melbourne Storm

Cooper Johns, Chris Lewis

New Zealand Warriors

Daejarn Asi, Iliesa Ratuva, Pride Petterson-Robati

Newcastle Knights

Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Brayden Musgrove, Sauaso Sue

North Queensland Cowboys

Kane Bradley, Jake Bourke, Brendan Frei, Emry Pere

Parramatta Eels

Solomone Naiduki

Penrith Panthers

Christian Crichton, Matthew Eisenhuth, Kurt Falls, Chris Smith, Jaeman Salmon

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Zane Bijorac, Richard Kennar, Josh Mansour, Jaxson Paulo

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack Gosiewski, Tautau Moga, Aaron Woods

Sydney Roosters

Tuku Hau Tapuha, Adam Keighran, Matt Lodge, Ben Marschke, Ben Thomas

Wests Tigers

William Kei, Tommy Talau, James Tamou