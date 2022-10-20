54 NRL off-contract stars that could interest Super League clubs

WITH the off-season recruitment in full swing, Super League clubs are looking both domestically and abroad for new blood.
The likes of Josh McGuire and Tex Hoy will be making the move to Super League for 2023 – joining Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively – whilst a number of NRL stars remain off-contract.
Could these 54 NRL stars pique the interest of any Super League clubs?
Brisbane Broncos
Ryan James, Albert Kelly, Keenan Palasia, Tyrone Roberts, Jake Turpin
Canberra Raiders
Matt Frawley
Canterbury Bulldogs
Josh Cook, Matt Doorey, Reece Hoffman, Tui Katoa, Jackson Topine, Brandon Wakeham
Cronulla Sharks
Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham, Mawene Hiroti, Franklin Pele, Jenson Taumoepeau
Manly Sea Eagles
Morgan Boyle, Andrew Davey, Kurt De Luis, Martin Taupau
Melbourne Storm
Cooper Johns, Chris Lewis
New Zealand Warriors
Daejarn Asi, Iliesa Ratuva, Pride Petterson-Robati
Newcastle Knights
Mat Croker, Phoenix Crossland, Brayden Musgrove, Sauaso Sue
North Queensland Cowboys
Kane Bradley, Jake Bourke, Brendan Frei, Emry Pere
Parramatta Eels
Solomone Naiduki
Penrith Panthers
Christian Crichton, Matthew Eisenhuth, Kurt Falls, Chris Smith, Jaeman Salmon
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Zane Bijorac, Richard Kennar, Josh Mansour, Jaxson Paulo
St George Illawarra Dragons
Jack Gosiewski, Tautau Moga, Aaron Woods
Sydney Roosters
Tuku Hau Tapuha, Adam Keighran, Matt Lodge, Ben Marschke, Ben Thomas
Wests Tigers
William Kei, Tommy Talau, James Tamou