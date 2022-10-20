Cook Islands star Steven Marsters open to Super League move

WITH the Rugby League World Cup in full flight, it’s a chance for a number of stars to put themselves in the shop window.

One of those includes Cook Islands winger/fullback Steven Marsters who has not played professionally since the 2021 NRL season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Marsters earned a train-and-trial deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs last season but failed to make an appearance for the Belmore club.

Now, the 23-year-old is unsure of his future, but is open for a move to Super League.

“I am not too sure [what I am doing next year] just yet, we’re playing it by ear,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“With the World Cup happening, maybe I can play well and earn a spot over here [in the Super League] or maybe there‘s an NRL club looking for players to get amongst it.

“A majority of players we have here are trying to get themselves into a top 30 [squad] and get into a better position in their careers, so this is a good chance to showcase what we‘re about.”

Marsters starred for the Cook Islands in their 18-12 win over Wales last night, scoring a try and kicking three goals.

Steven’s cousin, Esan, will be in Super League next season with the Huddersfield Giants.