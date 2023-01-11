A Pacific Island NRL team backed by Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PAPUA NEW GUINEA are being backed to finally have a professional team in the NRL based in their country following Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s plans to reveal his support in a speech to the PNG Parliament tomorrow.

Albanese will use his platform to call for a PNG team to be given NRL status as he prepares to visit the Pacific Island nation.

“Today I affirm my view that I want to see a PNG-based, Pacific Islander team compete in the National Rugby League competition,” he is expected to say, the West Australian has reported.

“Sport is such a genuine and powerful way of building strong and lasting ties between our peoples, at a code and club and community and family level.”

The expansion of the NRL has already been given the green light with the admission of the Dolphins, based in Redcliffe, to the prestigious competition next season.

PNG itself already has a very competitive Queensland Cup side, the PNG Hunters, with Albanese giving his backing to a potential Pasifika NRL team last year.

It’s understood by the West Australian that PNG would join forces with Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands and Fiji to form a Pasifika team, based in the Kumuls’ homeland.

Of course, this Pasifika team faces staunch competition for a Perth-based side as well as a potential second team in New Zealand.