All the rugby league you can watch on stream this weekend

RUGBY LEAGUE has permeated most broadcasting avenues in recent years, with terrestrial television one of the latest to have been introduced to the sport with Channel 4.

However, there has also been some work going on in the background in terms of live streams, whether that has been on the BBC website, The Sportsman, Our League and YouTube.

With rugby league set for one of its important seasons yet in terms of being given the criteria for Super League by IMG and the potential plan after that, it is important that the broadcasting of the sport continues to expand.

This weekend, there are a plethora of friendlies in England, but there are also league games taking place in the Elite One league over in France.

There have been some great additions to the French league in recent seasons with the likes of Morgan Escare, Tony Gigot and Hakim Miloudi making their way to Carcassonne and Albi respectively.

And, this weekend, you can watch four games, three on YouTube streams and one on a Facebook live stream.

Saturday 14th January

1:55pm You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/@xiiilimouxintv-chaineoffic1981/streams

French Elite 1

2:00pm Limoux v Villeneuve

​

Sunday 15th January

1:55pm You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/@piaxiiibaroudeur4527/streams

French Elite 1

2:00pm SM Pia v Avignon

1:55pm You Tube – https://www.youtube.com/@carcassonnexiii3298/streams

French Elite 1

2:00pm Carcassonne v Lezignan

2:55pm Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/assoto13

French Elite 1

3:00pm Toulouse Elite 1 v Albi

Credit to RugbyLeagueOnTV.com