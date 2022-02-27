Sadiq Adebiyi willing to patient for chance with Wakefield Trinity

Sadiq Adebiyi says Willie Poching’s motivational skills mean he is having to be patient before making his competitive Wakefield debut.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international prop became Poching’s first signing as permanent Trinity coach when he agreed to switch from London Broncos in October.

Lagos-born Broncos Academy product Adebiyi, who played 13 times in Super League for the capital club back in 2019, has recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon, which limited him to three games last year.

But he is yet to get the chance to follow up his pre-season appearance against Halifax, with a place in the 21-man squad for the second clash of the campaign against Catalans in France the closest he has got.

And in a wide-ranging and frank interview in the new issue of Rugby League World magazine, Adebiyi explained: “Willie makes everyone accountable, and you can tell everyone wants to play for him and the club.”

Wakefield host Leeds on Thursday, with both sides chasing a first win of the season at the fourth attempt.

Poching’s men were beaten 16-12 at home to Hull before travelling to each of last season’s Grand Finalists, losing 24-22 at Catalans and 20-4 at St Helens.

“I’m really proud of the effort,” said the Trinity chief after Friday’s Saints clash.

“There’s no fault in that, especially defensively. We fronted up and chanced our arm, which is part of what we wanted to do.

“They don’t give you much and you have to take the opportunities you’re given. We lost our composure a bit, we had a plan, we didn’t quite execute how we wanted to, but they showed their quality.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us to go away to both Grand Finalists and I told the boys they deserve to hold their head up high.”

