Castleford Tigers’ Albert Vete quits alcohol as he reveals dark places, persistent injury, big sacrifices and how it has changed him

ALBERT VETE is the first to admit that the 2023 Super League season didn’t go as planned.

After making the move to the Castleford Tigers from Hull KR ahead of last season, Vete was limited to just six appearances for the Tigers.

With a niggling calf injury, the 31-year-old made his comeback against London Broncos in a friendly performance last weekend – but it’s been a persistent problem.

“It’s been a bit frustrating, I’ve had a bad calf the past couple of years. I seem to get it right and then come back and it’s been niggly,” Vete told League Express.

“I came back into pre-season training with the boys and felt a little bit of a tear which set me back but I’m back on the field with the boys now.

“I was limited to 20 minutes against London but I was happy to get that under my belt, I’m ready to go for the season.”

Vete is the first to admit that he struggled at Castleford in 2023 – both on and off the field.

“It was probably the toughest moment of my career (2023) – not just on the field, but personally too. I think how I dealt with it wasn’t good and I feel like it was definitely one of the toughest parts of my career.

“How I handled myself away from the field didn’t help. It’s still a bit freaky talking about it today. I was more snappy and grumpy at home and I was stressing about footy which meant I wasn’t present for my wife, kids and family.

“I was on the booze quite a bit and that didn’t help either. When you get in a dark hole, you struggle to climb your way out of it. Things just seemed darker, darker and darker and especially when you’re not playing or winning, those are the things you look forward to.

“I’m pretty happy about the support group I have got around me that helped me get through it. I had a good off-season break which cleared my head. I had family come over from New Zealand which really helped me. My brother came too and he knew I was doing it tough over here.”

So far, Vete has done almost three months without drinking – and he is determined to show what he can do at the end of it.

“I think it’s about 72 days sober now. I’ve been trying to get to 100 days and then see where I am at. I didn’t have to do it but I felt, for me, I wanted a challenge, and if I wanted to take things seriously this year I was going to have to sacrifice a few things off the field to help me on it as it clearly didn’t help me on the field last year!

“I had a good chat with my wife and told her that when pre-season started I would stay off the booze. I’ve been going strong, I haven’t been tempted. We have had a few team dos and I’ve been sober driving the boys.

“I wanted to take this year serious and I’ve made some big sacrifices so I’m happy with that. I’ve noticed a change in my energy levels and how I am around the club and with my family. I’ve noticed a bid difference.

“It’s been good, not just from giving up the booze but I’ve been clearer in my head space, giving my all and giving my best for my teammates. Everyone wants to be the teammate that the players want to play with.”

