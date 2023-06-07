Adam Milner’s Super League move sees Huddersfield Giants veteran pushed out on season-long deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS signed Adam Milner last week and the hooker/loose-forward debuted at the Super League Magic Weekend.

The former Castleford man came off the bench in Huddersfield’s 48-6 loss to St Helens, with Milner being backed by Giants head coach Ian Watson to bring defensive energy to the side.

That has, however, meant that long-serving Huddersfield hooker Adam O’Brien has made the move to the Halifax Panthers on a two-week loan deal.

“I’m really happy to join my hometown team,” said O’Brien. “With the Adam Milner move to Huddersfield it’s taken my game time away, and I want to be playing every week, so I think it’s a good move to get some minutes back into my game.”

“In terms of what I bring to the side, I feel I’m a good organiser and a bit of a cool head when needed on the pitch. I’m excited for the rest of the season and seeing what I can bring to the team and hopefully pushing for the top end of the table when it comes to the business end of the year.”

“I can’t wait to play in front of the Fax fans back at the shay, I’ve been to watch a few games this year and the atmosphere has been great and it’s a massive lift for players to play in front of. I’m looking forward to getting started with the boys.”

The 29-year old-hooker has previously spent time on loan with the Panthers back in 2017, and brings a wealth of experience to Simon Grix’s side having recently made his 150th Super League appearance.