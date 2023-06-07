Wests Tigers star Daine Laurie attracting Super League offers

WESTS TIGERS star Daine Laurie is fielding offers from Super League, League Express understands.

The 23-year-old made the move to the Tigers back in 2021, but missed the latter part of that season due to a broken leg.

Since then, however, Laurie has become one of the most consistent and exciting players on the Wests’ roster, which makes the decision to allow him to leave even more baffling.

Whilst the Tigers are going through their own rebuilding stage, Laurie would provide an exciting outlet for Super League sides with his fleet-footed skills out the back and defensive ability coming on leaps and bounds since he debuted for the Penrith Panthers back in 2020.

Laurie made just three appearances for Penrith before moving to Wests in 2021 and has since gone on to make over 40 appearances for the Concord club – no mean feat for someone that is just 23.

Now, League Express understands that the fullback is commanding interest from a number of Super League sides looking to improve their options at fullback.

Castleford Tigers, for example, currently have veteran Gareth Widdop playing at number one following the injury to Niall Evalds whilst the latter is being linked with a move to Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos veteran Richie Myler is still contracted until the end of 2024, but Laurie would bring extra freshness to the number one spot whilst Catalans Dragons linchpin Sam Tomkins is to retire at the end of 2023.