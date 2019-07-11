Adam Pearson confirms Lee Radford set to stay at Hull FC

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson has confirmed head coach Lee Radford will sign a new deal with the club very soon.

Radford, who guided the club to back-to-back Challenge Cup victories, is off-contract at the end of the season.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Pearson said Radford would be staying at the club, extending his stay as head coach into a seventh season and beyond.

“It’s a funny one,” Pearson said.

“We’re taking it a bit nonchalantly, but he’ll be renewed very shortly. As long as I’m chairman here I can’t foresee ever making a change in my coach. I trust him implicitly and he’s done a great job for me.”

It means Radford will lead the club into a new era as they get set for a new-look side heading into 2020.

Adam Swift, Josh Jones, Mahe Fonua and Manu Ma’u have already been signed for next season, with more arrivals incoming.

Along with Challenge Cup success, Radford has guided Hull to two play-off semi-finals, while they are currently third in Super League and in the Challenge Cup semi-final.