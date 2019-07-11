First-half blitz sees Hull beat London despite sloppy second-half

Hull mustered up a performance that summed up their season as they defeated London Broncos 35-22.

A pulsating first-half performance saw the Black and Whites clock up a 34-0 lead at the break, in what was one of their top 40 minutes they’ve produced all season.

However, they failed to replicate that in the second half and instead produced an erroneous final 40 which allowed the improved Broncos to score four tries, with a Marc Sneyd drop-goal all Lee Radford’s side had to show.

London too put in a topsy turvy performance, failing to show up in the first-half before being much-improved once the game was beyond them.

The victory leaves Hull FC third but ensured there are still question marks hanging over their title credentials.

A marvellous first-half saw Hull wrap up the game as Carlos Tuimavave, Bureta Faraimo, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Josh Griffin and Ratu Naulago all score.

The Broncos’ travelling support were probably fearing the worst at the break. But a spirited second-half saw Sadiq Adebiyi score twice, Jordan Abdull notch against his former club and Matty Fleming add another, putting some respectability to the scoreline.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Manu, Paea, Naulago. Subs: Bowden, Hadley, Green, Fash.

London Broncos: Williams, Hellewell, Kear, Dixon, Cunningham, Battye, Pitts, Adebiyi, Fozard, Gee, Fleming, Yates, Davis. Subs: Abdull, Ioane, Hindmarsh, Butler.