Adrian Lam addresses Lachlan Lam comments amidst Hull FC speculation

LACHLAN LAM continues to be linked with a move away to Hull FC.

Speculation continues to mount about a potential move to Hull, even though his father Adrian signed a new deal with the Leopards earlier in the season.

In the aftermath of Leigh’s 20-10 victory over Castleford Tigers on Thursday night, Lachlan was asked about his future to which he replied:n“It’s a tough one for me to answer as well,” Lam said.

“We’re working on some stuff and I’m not really in a position to comment on that too much.

“We’re working on some stuff at the moment so hopefully we can clear that up in the next week or so.”

Now, his father Adrian was asked the same question in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s fixture against Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

“There’s nothing for me to add to that, it is what it is at the moment,” Adrian Lam said.

“My focus is on the short turnaround and to give that our best shot.”

