Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils stars banned following Super League fixtures

Following Round 20 of Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Jordan Lane (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Brad Fash (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the grade)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast