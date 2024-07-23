St Helens hit with serious blow as Paul Wellens confirms star out for rest of 2024 Super League season

ST HELENS have been hit with a serious blow, with head coach Paul Wellens has confirmed one star will be out for the rest of the 2024 Super League season.

That man is Konrad Hurrell, who has been a revelation at Saints since joining ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

However, the 32-year-old will miss the remainder of the year with a neck issue after Wellens revealed that the centre needs surgery on that problem.

“Konrad has got a bit of a neck issue there which requires surgery. In terms of 2024, that is probably season done for him,” Wellens said.

“He has got a bit of bruising around the spinal cord, the surgery would alleviate the pressure on that and gives it a chance to heal.

“The immediate future is not great for him, when it’s something as serious as that, it’s important Konrad gets the surgery and the repairs which are required in the situation.

“He loves playing for this team so he is disappointed he can’t help us finish the season.”

Regarding Hurrell’s future, the Tonga international is out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.

However, Wellens explained why it is not the time for talks as of yet.

“We need to sit down with Konrad and discuss about the surgery and what follows. We will always be open and honest.

“The discussions around his future can wait because the important thing now is his health. But it’s too soon to give a definite answer.”

