Adrian Lam admits Leigh Leopards star has been “reckless” and “perhaps needs a rest” following ban

ADRIAN LAM has admitted that Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape has been “reckless” and “perhaps needs a rest” following the hooker’s ban.

Ipape was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath of Leigh’s 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

That charge has yielded a one-match penalty notice with Ipape set to miss Leigh’s clash against London Broncos this weekend.

“Edwin Ipape will be a massive blow. He is missing off the back of a hip-drop following a few warnings which is why it is a high end sanction,” Lam said.

“He has been a bit reckless with some of his actions so he perhaps needs a rest.”

The Leopards will also be without Aaron Pene following the new signing’s failed HIA, whilst Ipape’s replacement, Brad Dwyer, is suffering from flu at present.

“Brad has got a bit of flu at the moment so he is not 100 per cent so Matty Davis will come into the picture as well.

“Aaron Pene failed his HIA after the game so he will be missing too.”

