Castleford Tigers loanee Corey Hall’s club confirmed for 2025 season

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have signed Castleford Tigers loanee Corey Hall from 2025 onwards.

The talented 21-year old has agreed a three-year deal with the club meaning he’ll be in Red, White and Blue until the end of the 2027 season.

After initially starting at Wakefield’s Scholarship before moving through Wigan and Leeds’ youth systems, Hall rejoined Trinity in 2022 making 30 appearances before leaving for Hull KR midway through the 2023 season.

With an abundance of talent in the centre position, opportunities at Hull KR were limited with Hall only making 10 appearances before moving to Castleford Tigers on loan for the second half of the 2024 season.

At the Tigers, Hall has found regular rugby and has gone on to show the talent that saw him highly touted as he rose through the ranks.

On returning to Wakefield, Corey Hall said: “I am buzzing to have signed back at Wakefield as it’s a club close to myself and my family’s heart, it’s where I started. The exciting development of the club offers the perfect opportunity for me to work with the lads and staff on building something special.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “Corey is a player whose career I have followed for a long time. He is an outstanding outside back who has got so much growth in him, and who will add to the outstanding young British back line we have put together for the clubs near future. He is strong, athletic, skilful and a great defender. I look forward to working with him to enhance his rich potential.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills said: “Bringing Corey Hall back to the club was something high on our agenda when we arrived at Wakefield back in October. With no idea if we could recruit him, the opportunity arose for Wakefield Trinity to get his signature and we snapped at the chance. A quality young English centre to add to our roster alongside Cameron Scott & Oliver Pratt, we are building a team that can be successful for years to come. I am thoroughly delighted to bring Corey to the club.”

