Rochdale Hornets launch new community facility as part of grandiose plans

Rochdale Hornets have confirmed further details ahead of the official grand opening of the club’s new Balderstone Park community facility on Saturday 27 July.

Last month, the club announced that the Rochdale Hornets Sporting Foundation were now officially tenants at Million Pavilion – a new and exciting community hub that includes two purpose-built RFL specification grass pitches.

The club have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the facility would be ready for launch, with the official opening of the Balderstone Park hub taking place later this month, with free entry to all supporters, sponsors, the local community and anyone else who wishes to attend.

On the day of the launch, the club will be reaffirming its “together stronger” mantra by showcasing some of the work being done by the Hornets Foundation across all forms of the sport.

Attendees can watch the Hornets first team in their captain’s run ahead of the Betfred League 1 fixture against local rivals Oldham the following day.

The launch event celebrations will also include:

Boys/Girls Learning Development Programme open training

Walking rugby match: Rochdale Hornets vs Warrington Wolves

Wheelchair taster session

Learning Disability festival (including teams from Rochdale, Halifax, Bradford and Sheffield)

Ice cream and cake stalls

Food truck

The launch event starts at 9am and the official opening ceremony of the Balderstone Park facility will begin at approximately 12pm, with the cutting of the ribbon taking place shortly after.

Rochdale Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “The Hive is a blueprint for our sport, and the end result is testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved.

“This launch event will be a special day for the area, wider communities of the borough and our rugby league family.

“It’s heart-warming to see everyone’s collective efforts to make such a positive impact, and this launch event is just the start of something very special, with some exciting times to come.

“This collaboration is also a shining example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together. The Hornets Foundation’s ongoing commitment to promoting health, wellbeing and personal growth, in addition to its core sporting delivery, is expected to contribute to the wider community’s development and prosperity.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to Rochdale Borough Council, and every individual who contributed their skills and resources to make our vision a reality.

“The new community hub stands as a symbol of the power of collaboration and community spirit and will enrich the lives of our community for generations to come. Come along and be part of the launch, and get involved as it’s inclusive, not exclusive.”

