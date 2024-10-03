Adrian Lam bemoans timing of Leigh Leopards speculation as Super League head coach gives latest on Matt Moylan future

PRIOR to Leigh Leopards’ 14-6 win over St Helens last weekend, speculation was raised in Australia that playmaker Matt Moylan could retire at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Just one year into his two-year deal with the Leopards, Moylan has struggled for injury and form in the latter half of the campaign, prompting claims Down Under that he could retire and return home for 2025.

For Leigh head coach Adrian Lam, he had little to say on the matter, even if he did bemoan the timing of the press story that originated in Australia.

“The timing of it wasn’t good with how it came out last Friday before our Salford game,” Lam said.

“If t is Matty’s last hurrah then we will deal with that as it happens but, as it stands, nothing has happened.”

Moylan joined the Leopards on a two-year deal following 191 first-team appearances in the NRL for Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across a ten-year period.

The 33-year-old also made three appearances for the New South Wales Blues and has one Australia cap to his name, also earning honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister’s XIII and the NRL All Stars.

The Leopards do, however, have both Gareth O’Brien and new signing David Armstrong waiting in the wings to play at fullback.

