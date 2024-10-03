Tyrone May on Hull KR goal and ‘Man of Steel’ Mikey Lewis

IT’S been a season with highlights beyond the wildest dreams of many Hull KR fans – but it’s exactly how ice-cool halfback Tyrone May imagined it.

May joined the Robins from Catalans ahead of this season, just after being on the losing side in the Super League Grand Final.

An NRL winner with Penrith in 2021, May knows what it takes to be a champion team and reckons he saw that in Hull KR when he joined.

“I didn’t come to lose. I came from a team that played in the Grand Final the year before and I came here to win,” says the Samoa star.

“We’ve been doing that but we want to keep winning until the end of the year hopefully!”

Key to their form – which included a club-record eight Super League wins on the bounce before losing top spot to Wigan – has been May’s halfback partner Mikey Lewis.

“He’s probably the favourite to get Man of Steel and deservedly so. He’s been so consistent all year and hopefully we can keep him consistent,” says May.

“He’s just a joy to have in the team. He’s a likeable bloke – but I wouldn’t have said that twelve months ago!

“He’s a player you want to play with, and a player you hate to play against because of how electric he is.”

It’s a team game, however, and May takes pride in the fact Hull KR are not reliant on one superstar.

He adds: “That’s the joy we’ve had this whole year, if someone is not performing at their best others will pick up the slack.

“It’s a team performance. It’s not Tyrone May or Mikey Lewis or an individual that wins or loses the game, it’s Hull KR.

“As a team we’re working well together and we want to keep improving.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

