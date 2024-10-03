Castleford Tigers release forward a year early ahead of 2025 Super League rebuild

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have continued their rebuild for the 2025 Super League season with the release of one of their forwards.

That forward is Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi, who still had a year left on his two-year contract signed ahead of 2024, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The former London Broncos and Northern Pride prop has struggled for fitness and game time during this campaign, making seven appearances in small periods in 2024.

It means head coach Craig Lingard has a little bit more salary cap to play with for 2025, with others such as Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt and Jacob Miller also being linked with exits.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast