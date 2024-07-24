Adrian Lam gives honest verdict on Leigh Leopards stars leaving and potential incomings

IT’S been – and will be – months of upheaval for Leigh Leopards with a whole host of stars leaving – and will leave – the club for pastures new.

The likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes are just some of those leaving the Leigh Sports Village at the end of the 2024 Super League season whilst Ed Chamberlain and Ben Nakubuwai have already left the club.

For head coach Adrian Lam, who has been used to such upheaval in every single season as Leigh boss so far, it is a case of those players that will depart will be as professional as ever in their remaining time at the club.

“It’s a difficult one about players leaving, the questions are perhaps better off with Chris Chester (Leigh’s head of rugby) answering them.

“The players leaving are all professional. We have a professional set-up here and they give their all every week and that’s why they were here in the first place because they have a great attitude and are great people anyway.”

With a number of clubs bringing in mid-season signings such as Luke Yates at Warrington Wolves and Tex Hoy at Castleford Tigers, Lam was also asked about potential incomings for the rest of the season as well as ahead of 2025.

“There are no changes here at the moment. Things can always change or adjust on a weekly basis so we are one step ahead of that.”

