Huddersfield Giants’ potential long-term successor to Ian Watson throws hat into ring for Super League job

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ potential long-term successor to Ian Watson, Luke Robinson, has thrown his hat into the ring for the Super League job.

Robinson has been has been patiently waiting in the wings to be given a shot as head coach under Watson and previous boss Simon Woolford.

In fact, after Simon Woolford’s resignation Robinson was appointed interim coach at the Giants in September 2020.

In that time, the former Wigan and Huddersfield halfback won three out of eight games before Watson was appointed in November that year. Robinson knows the Giants inside and out and wouldn’t shy away from the challenge.

Now, he has an ambition to fulfil the challenge – though he is in no rush.

“I’ve said for a while that I think I’ve done a decent apprenticeship but I’ve never been in a rush to get the head coach job,” Robinson said.

“It’s an ambition of mine and I could do it very well. I think I’d be good at it.

“If the club thinks it is the right time for me then great, but equally if they don’t and someone comes along with different qualities and experience I would be very happy to assist and get this team back to where it belongs.

“I do think I would be a good coach but there’s no rush.”

