Challenge Cup’s special place in heart of Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam

ADRIAN LAM admits he is “very excited” about Leigh Leopards’ Challenge Cup semi-final clash against Warrington Wolves on Sunday.

The two Super League behemoths go head-to-head at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium, with a place at Wembley at stake for the winner.

For Lam, he has recognised the “enormity” of the fixture, and given an injury update on some of his battle-scarred stars.

“I’m very excited, it’s been a long time coming and just the enormity of it – both clubs understand the outcome of a really solid performance,” Lam said.

“We have had an eight-day turnaround with a lot of niggly injuries but hopefully we have players coming back.

“We will give everyone right up to captain’s run to be right for this game. One or two could have played at a pinch last week but we decided not to risk players who weren’t 100 percent.

“It’s difficult to pick the right 17 but it’s a good position to be in. There’s going to be a few tough calls.”

For Lam, the Challenge Cup holds a special place in his heart – right from when he was growing up in Australia.

“I remember as a young boy growing up in Australia that the Challenge Cup is a massive competition.

“Everyone knows about it. It’s definitely a highlight in the rugby league lover’s calendar in Australia.

“There’s always a place for Wembley and the Challenge Cup Final in the calendar. I was fortunate enough to play in one and I will forever hold that in my heart.

“The great thing about the Challenge Cup is that a lot of people buy a ticket pre-game so they don’t know if their club will be there so it’s a great social event.

“More importantly, not many players get the chance to play in one or coach in one so we are looking forward to the challenge ahead.”