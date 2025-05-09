John Cartwright’s verdict on Will Pryce’s start at Hull FC and best position

WILL PRYCE’S “confidence” is reassuring to John Cartwright – and to his Hull FC team-mates.

Hull boss Cartwright has been impressed by Pryce’s start to life at the club, having played all five matches since signing from Newcastle Knights at the end of March.

He has been especially pleased with the 22-year-old’s authority, be it playing at halfback – as he did for his debut against Hull KR in the Challenge Cup – or fullback in the four Super League games since.

“He’s a really confident young fella, and you have to be to play in the position that he plays,” said Cartwright, whose side have lost three on the bounce to Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Pryce’s first club Huddersfield Giants.

“You have to have a voice, you have to be confident. The opposition see through it when you haven’t got someone there who is very professional in what they do.

“You need that confidence, and it gives confidence to everyone else.

“He’s very skilful. He just looks like a naturally gifted footballer to me. He sees things that others don’t see.

“The only thing is getting time together with his team-mates. The only way we can fix that is playing him week-to-week.”

On Pryce’s best position, the coach added: “At the moment it suits us with him at fullback.

“He’s got to be in the side because he’s a definite strike weapon. He’s made line breaks and he backs up really well.

“At the moment I’m happy with Cade (Cust) at six, he’s doing a tremendous job for us while Aidan (Sezer) runs the show.

“At the moment I think he’s best suited for us at fullback, but that’s not to say if circumstances change or injuries hit he wouldn’t play in the halves.

“That’s the beauty of having someone like him – he can switch and change in key areas.”