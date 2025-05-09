Warrington Wolves outside back leaves on season-long loan

WARRINGTON WOLVES outside back Alfie Johnson has left the club on a season-long loan to join Halifax Panthers.

The 23-year-old bolsters Kyle Eastmond’s squad ahead of Sunday’s Championship clash with Doncaster at The Shay.

A former Harlequins academy centre or winger, Johnson has represented England and Great Britain in rugby sevens.

He joined the Wolves after impressing head coach Sam Burgess while on trial with fellow Super League giants Leeds Rhinos, signing a two-year deal at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Johnson made a try-scoring Super League debut against Wakefield Trinity in March, before spending time on dual-registration with Widnes Vikings and London Broncos.