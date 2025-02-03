Adrian Lam on Derek Beaumont and the ‘wildest’ thing Leigh Leopards owner has done

“WE need more people like Derek,” says Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam.

That Derek is, of course, Derek Beaumont – the proud and passionate owner of Leigh Leopards.

Beaumont took ownership of the Leigh club back in 2014 before rebranding the ‘Centurions’ as ‘Leopards’ in October 2022 in a bold move.

That move has paid off and then some, with the Leopards attracting major new sponsors such as Jet 2 as well as winning the Challenge Cup back in 2023.

Working alongside Beaumont is something that Lam loves, but it is the charity and help he has given the local Leigh area that Lam wants to champion.

“He’s exactly what you see, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He is very passionate a bit crazy at times but that makes Derek, Derek,” Lam told League Express.

“We need more people like Derek, he is very supportive of the local community here and gives a lot of time and money to the less fortunate around Leigh.

“People don’t see that too often because he doesn’t like to make that known, but he is a great person.

“What he’s done here at the club has been incredible too. We have got him to thank for that, we’ve also got a strong board and we want to thank our fans who have unbelievable. They are enjoying a really good time.”

So what’s the wildest thing Beaumont has ever done in Lam’s eyes?

“I’d have to think about that! I remember him taking the whole team to Ibiza when we got promoted which was pretty cool.

“The staff went on a private jet for four days so that was pretty good.”