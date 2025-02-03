Huddersfield Giants star set for unique post-rugby league playing career as Matty English studies for counselling course

IN rugby league at present, there is a growing consensus that more needs to be done regarding mental health.

The emotional, physical and mental toil of playing professional sport has only come to the fore in recent years, but now all clubs at every level are attempting to install better practices for their players.

At every professional rugby league club, there is now a player welfare manager, whilst at some Super League clubs, there is such a role at scholarship, academy, women and first-team level.

For Huddersfield Giants star Matty English, it is an avenue that he wants to explore once he has hung up his rugby league boots.

“I’m in the process of trying to do my level three counselling course to go into player welfare,” English told League Express.

“I think player welfare is going to be massive in all sport not just rugby league going forward.

“I like to think I’m a good fit for the role. I think I’m an approachable guy around the group and I want to look after people away from rugby.

“It’s only quite a recent job where there is a title and clubs have to have one. I think some clubs are better at it than others – the big clubs have one for scholarships, academy, women and then the first-team.

“At the Giants, we only have one guy doing it for all the squads and I think it will grow in the sport.”

