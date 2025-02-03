Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess names new captain for Super League 2025

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess has appointed George Williams as his new captain for Super League 2025.

The stand-off has led out the side on a number of occasions in recent seasons and now takes the role on a permanent basis. Stefan Ratchford will play a key role in the leadership group, supporting Williams.

The Wire star has captained England since 2023 and, since joining the club in 2021, WIlliams has made 82 appearances, scoring 32 tries.

Williams said: “It’s a proud moment for me to be named Warrington captain.

“I really love the group we’ve got here and there’s many leaders around the place who I will lean on too.

“Leadership is definitely something that has come more natural to me the older I’ve got. I’ve been around the game a long time now. I’m only 30, so I’ve still got a lot to give, but it’s something I’ve worked on and I’m really proud that I’ve been able to do so.

“I feel the full community has really got behind the club since Sam [Burgess] has come in. The fans know there is a passion and commitment from the group every time we play and this year will be no different.”