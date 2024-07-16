Adrian Lam reveals talks with RFL over “one of worst call of the season” in Leigh Leopards’ win over Huddersfield Giants

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian has revealed that he has held talks with the RFL over what he has deemed “one of the worst calls of the season” in the club’s 20-16 win over Huddersfield Giants last Saturday.

The Leopards were the better side for the majority of the 80 minutes but almost came unstuck as Huddersfield launched a remarkable comeback with 12 men.

However, Leigh would have put the game to bed earlier had a try been awarded to winger Darnell McIntosh after he flew in at the corner.

Referee Tom Grant gave a no try on the field, with video referee Ben Thaler choosing to agree with Grant despite evidence of a clean put-down.

That frustrated Lam and he has now revealed what needs to change with that ruling.

“I was very frustrated because we had a number of chances of scoring with some held-ups and Darnell McIntosh’s effort which would have made it a different outcome,” Lam said.

“I was happy we got the two points and we need to keep that momentum going. I will keep what we discussed in house, they are of the situation as well.

“It’s important we all get on and understand where we are with it all and they’ve been quite good.

“I just thought the Darnell McIntosh try was a really poor call, one of the worst of the season.

“We want fans to come and watch our wingers score these amazing tries but it going up as a no try and finding it a no try because it’s gone up there as no try, I think that needs to change.

“That’s what people want to see and it’s a legal, fair try. Don’t let it go up as a live call, just let the third party in the bunker have an open opinion on that decision.”

