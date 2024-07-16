Salford Red Devils recall halfback from Swinton Lions following controversy with Championship club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have recalled halfback Kai Morgan from Swinton Lions following controversy with the Championship club.

Widnes Vikings player Nick Gregson took to social media over a week ago after suffering another dislocated shoulder in the Vikings’ 24-12 loss to the Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The 28-year-old vented his disappointment at Swinton boss Alan Kilshaw after being sent a number of messages and an explicit photo of a noose around his neck.

Gregson posted on X: “Well done to Swinton, they were the better team in the end today but I just needed to post a message on here after some thing I’ve been sent and told regarding the Swinton coach Alan Kilshaw. I gave blood, sweat and tears for years for Swinton and was a big part of keeping them in the Championship last season and this is what’s in the dressing room from the coach Alan Kilshaw along with targetting my injured shoulder which he kept shouting in the game I’ve been told.

“I am probably done for the 2024 season now after it (shoulder dislocation) coming out again today and maybe even my time at Widnes, who knows. But I go out to provide for my family and enjoy myself with my mates, to see a picture of me with a noose around my neck and have the coach of a club I have given a lot to openly wnat to injure me and probably other players also is outrageous.

“We play probably the toughest game of all for not much money and have to have a full-time job on top of that. I am absolutely devastated we lost today and also that I probably can’t play again this year but there is more to life than rugby league and that’s just not something I want any part of if that’s deemed acceptable.”

Swinton later revealed that they were in talks with a solicitor over the “serious allegations” with the RFL also investigating.

However, the Red Devils have recalled Morgan from the Lions regardless, with a statement saying: “We can confirm that Kai Morgan will return from his loan spell at Swinton Lions with immediate effect.

“The young halfback initially joined Swinton Lions on a two-week loan from July 4th, and was given a starting berth in the side’s win over Widnes Vikings at the weekend.

“Having made his Betfred Super League debut earlier this season against Hull KR, Kai returns to Paul Rowley’s first-grade squad as they prepare for the remainder of the campaign.”

