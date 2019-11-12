Agar excited by Super League doubleheader

Richard Agar is expecting Headingley to be a sellout for the first-ever Super League doubleheader.

Leeds will take on Hull FC in an intriguing season opener at Headingley, but also on the bill will be the highly-anticipated debut of Sonny Bill Williams as his Toronto side take on Castleford.

A big crowd is expected, and despite being over two months away, the Leeds head coach is looking forward to the occasion.

“Our fixture with Hull is a priority but you’d like to think with Cas and Toronto and the fact they’ve signed Sonny Bill and it’s their first match in Super League that it would generate a fair amount of interest.

“You have to applaud them, they’ve never been afraid to do things differently and I think it’s wonderful for the competition. It’s a big incentive to make people come. The doubleheader should provide a terrific occasion.”

Agar also approved the decision to eradicate the traditional Easter schedule.

“I think two games in four days is asking a lot of the players.

“We talk from a welfare perspective and the quality of the games, most certainly the effect it has the week or two after. So I think it’s the right call.”