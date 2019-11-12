Oldham sign loanee Aaronson

Oldham have completed the signing of Harry Aaronson on a permanent deal from Swinton.

The 21-year-old played nine times for the Roughyeds last season, scoring four tries.

“Harry is a talented young kid,” said head coach Matt Diskin.

“He is an exciting prospect who will add depth to the squad and that will be invaluable as the season progresses.”

Aaronson added: “Like Titch (Ritchie Hawkyard) said at the Awards Night, we have no egos. The lads just want to play and get the job done.

“It will be tough next season but we’ve kept the nucleus of the squad together and brought in a few new players to replace those who have gone.

“We’ve got to regard staying up as the absolute minimum. I honestly think we can get above the bottom few and be looking up rather than looking down.”