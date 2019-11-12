Jake Connor caught out by crazy PNG reception

Jake Connor admitted to being blown away by the reception Great Britain received upon arrival in Papua New Guinea.

Thousands turned out to welcome the Lions ahead of their fourth and final test of a dismal series against the Kumuls in Port Moresby on Saturday.

Like many others, it was Connor’s first experience of the island, and it took the Hull FC star by surprise.

“It was a bit crazy, mind-blowing,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it on arrival, they did a welcoming for us and people were stood outside the gates. It was like something out of a film, everyone wanted to touch you and have some of your training kit. It opens your eyes to what it is like over here.

“It’s something different. We’re going to experience some different things and put some smiles on our faces and forget about our losses. It will refresh the mind.”

But Connor insisted they will not be taking anything for granted on the pitch.

“Everyone who plays against Papua New Guinea doesn’t feel fresh after the game,” he said.

“You know you’ve been hit. It’s going to be tough.”