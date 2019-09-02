Agar pleased to get job done

Leeds Rhinos interim coach Richard Agar is pleased to have done the job of keeping Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

While the Rhinos are not mathemtically safe, they are all but there with a significantly better points difference than London after their 36-10 victory in the capital and now a four-point cushion with two games to play.

“I am pleased we’ve got the job done, but I wouldn’t say relieved. I was always confident eight games ago that we could get it done and get it done before the last two games, which has proved to be the case,” he said.

While Agar is pleased to be safe, he wasn’t totally convinced by his side’s performance despite their victory.

“The way we finished the game defensively, I thought, was pretty good. But attack-wise, despite scoring 36 points, I don’t think we executed what we planned to do.

“We played a lot of pretty average, one-out football and I would say there was a lot of anxiety about what we were doing.

“But we got it back and finished quite strongly. It was a tough game, on a tough pitch and there was a lot of pressure on the game in terms of what it meant to our season.”