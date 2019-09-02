Lam pleased to hurdle tough Trinity test

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam was pleased with the way his side coped against a strong performance from Wakefield Trinity in their 24-16 win at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

The scores were level at the break and only a last minute try from Sam Powell secured the win and Lam emphasised the importance of the Warriors coming through close games.

“We prepared for it to go down to the wire and I wanted us to come through an arm-wrestle, we needed that,” said Lam.

“It wasn’t our best performance but I’m pleased we got the win.

“There was a massive huddle when Sam Powell went over at the end – you could see the relief and joy because this has not been a good hunting ground for us.”