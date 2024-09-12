Aidan Sezer explains key factor in Hull FC move

AIDAN SEZER says a reunion with incoming Hull FC head coach John Cartwright was key in his decision to return to Super League.

The experienced halfback has signed a two-year deal from next season with Hull after leaving NRL wooden-spooners Wests Tigers.

It’s a third Super League club for Sezer after previous two-season stints with Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos.

The 34-year-old began his top-grade career with Gold Coast Titans where he played under their inaugural NRL coach Cartwright, who will take over from the start of next season.

Like fellow NRL signing Jordan Rapana, who has also signed a two-year deal with Hull from Sezer’s other past club Canberra Raiders, he cited Cartwright as a significant influence on his decision to join.

“I spoke to Carty, and that was pretty much enough to get me to sign,” said Sezer.

“It was only a brief conversation over the phone. As soon as I found out he was going to be involved at Hull FC, I was all ears.

“I’ve got the utmost respect for Carty. He coached me at the Titans and I always really enjoyed working under him, so I’m excited to link up with him again.”

Rapana is not the only former team-mate of Sezer’s at Hull, having played alongside Tom Briscoe and Zak Hardaker (plus director of rugby Richie Myler) at Leeds, plus Jack Ashworth at Huddersfield.

Sezer added: “I actually know a few of the blokes who have already signed for 2025. It’s going to be exciting to get together with those guys and build up our combinations on the field.”

